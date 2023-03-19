Ordnance Factory Day 2023 — all you need to know

Ordnance Factory Day is observed in India on March 18 every year to commemorate the founding of the first ordnance factory in colonial India near Kolkata, in 1801.

The day starts with the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem in various events across India in recognition of the service of the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB).

The Indian ordnance factories, Ministry of Defence, observe the day to highlight the ordnance factories' research, development and production capabilities for guns and ammunition.

History of OFB and significance of the day

The Ordnance Factories Board was founded in 1775 and now it has 41 ordnance factories, nine training institutes, three regional marketing centres and five regional controllerates of safety, spread across India.

The origin of ordnance manufacturers goes back to the colonial era.

In 1775, the East India Company established a Board of Ordnance in Kolkata, to expand their economic and political might in the country. A gunpowder plant was established in Ishapore in 1787, which began production in 1791.

They also established a Gun Carriage Agency in 1801 in Kolkata, which began production on March 18, 1802. These were the first industrial ordnance factories in India, which are still functioning today.

Following India’s Independence, 21 more ordnance factories were built.

Thus, the Ordnance Factory Day was established to commemorate and recognise the OFBs' commitment to the defence sector and the development of the country.

Celebrations

Besides hoisting the national flag at various ordnance factories, several events are planned for the day by the government. Functions around the presentation of firearms, ammunition, rifles, artillery, and other military equipment are organised at various centres. A procession is organised along with the display of weaponry and ammunition.

These events are open to the public.