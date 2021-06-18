Orange alert in Bihar, Maharashtra; heavy to very heavy rainfall expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra on Friday.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will be witnessed over the next couple of days across India, the agency said. Maharashtra will receive heavy rain till June 19 due to the cyclonic circulation over the Arabian sea, it added.

On Thursday, Mumbai’s Bandra, Juhu, Chembur, Andheri and other areas, received heavy rainfall with Dahisar recording 137.5 mm of rains. Other locations received an average of 59 mm of rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, and Thane. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts can also expect heavy rainfall.

“An offshore trough runs from south Karnataka to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, in Kolhapur, the Panchaganga river is in full spate due to three days of record rains. As many as 58 barrages have been submerged, according to reports.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the ghat areas around Pune as well. The city is expected to record rainfall in the range of 1.5 to 6.4 cm in the coming days.

The coastal belt of Karnataka has also been pounded by heavy rains causing landslides and inundating low-lying areas in the past 24 hours. Coastal areas, hilly regions, Malnad areas, south interior and north interior parts of the state have been affected and are expected to receive more showers in the next 48 hours.

In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore region, the Pillur reservoir has reportedly reached its maximum capacity. The district administration has warned people living near the Bhavani river to not enter the river.

The atmospheric conditions remain unfavourable for Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi with Uttar Pradesh seeing slow progress in monsoon, the IMD said. West Uttar Pradesh will be covered in the next five days after which Delhi is expected to receive its quota of showers.

In eastern India, West Bengal saw heavy rains resulting in waterlogging in many regions. IMD has predicted more rainfall in the coming days due to the onset of the southwest monsoon and cyclonic circulation.

Kolkata recorded 144 mm rainfall in 24 hours till June 18 and will receive spells of rains till June 19 with many parts of south Kolkata expected to be waterlogged.

Moderate rain with spells of heavy showers is expected in almost all districts of Bengal in the next three days as the southwest monsoon has turned vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal and a cyclonic circulation has formed on the region.

Orange alert in Bihar

An orange alert has been issued in Bihar. IMD has predicted intense lightning with dense clouds till June 18 in the state. People have been cautioned not to venture into open fields, rivers, orchards, and waterlogged areas. The chances of lightning occurring in these areas are high and both direct and indirect strikes can be quite fatal.

The Central Water Commission in Bihar has issued a flood alert in many parts of the state with the Gandak and Burhi Gandak rivers flowing above the danger marks.

Also Read: IMD issues monsoon advisory for West Coast of India