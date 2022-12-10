English
Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 10, 2022 6:34:51 PM IST (Published)

Metro train services will be suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 AM. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will be closed till the resumption of train services on the section

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be partially curtailed in the initial few hours on December 11 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.

The affected segment will be between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations.
“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e., Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City / Vaishali), train services on the morning of December 11 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.
Train services will be suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 AM. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will be closed till the resumption of train services on the section, it said.
ALSO READ:
SC stays NGT order to phase out public transport vehicles below BS-IV in 6 months
In the rest of the sections of the Blue Line from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to the routine Sunday timetable during this period, the officials said.
Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period, the DMRC said.
Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, officials said.
ALSO READ: Cyclone Mandous latest updates: Very heavy rainfall spell expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
