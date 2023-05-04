Operation Kaveri | 'Herculean task' of evacuating stranded Indian in Sudan achieved

India on Thursday brought back home 23rd batch of 192 evacuees from Port Sudan under its mission "Operation Kaveri". The aircraft carried passengers, including nationals from Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Thursday announced that on the ninth day of 'Operation Kaveri', it has achieved the "herculean task" of bringing Indians stranded in conflict-hit city of El Fashir.

"One of the most herculean tasks of bringing Indians stranded in El Fashir was achieved today. Indian Embassy mobilized its resources and coordinated with various stake holders in conflict zones to ensure safe travel for its citizens over an arduous journey of over 1800 km," India in Sudan tweeted.

According to the Embassy, two buses from El Fashir in Western Sudan carrying 80 Indians reached Port Sudan (East of Sudan) safely after travelling for more than 48 hours.

"We would like to acknowledge the resilience shown by the members of the Indian community who endured this challenging journey. As on today 3,584 Indians have been evacuated from Sudan. Embassy of India mobilized and facilitated movement of 67 buses from various parts of Sudan to reach Port Sudan," it said.

"So far Indians have moved out of Port Sudan using 5 Indian Naval Ships and 16 Indian Air Force aircrafts including one from Wadi Sayyidna military airbase," the Indian Embassy added.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday brought back home 23rd batch of 192 evacuees from Port Sudan under its mission "Operation Kaveri". The aircraft carried passengers, including nationals from Nepal.

"IAF C17 aircraft carrying 192 passengers from Port Sudan lands in Ahmedabad," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Sudan announced that the last flights under the operation are planned for Thursday, May 4, 2023, and that no more flights will be operated further.

Operation Kaveri was launched in response to the volatile political situation in Sudan, which had put the lives of Indian citizens in the country at risk. Since its inception, the operation has been successful in evacuating thousands of Indians from the country.

