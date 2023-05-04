English
Operation Kaveri | 'Herculean task' of evacuating stranded Indian in Sudan achieved

By Anushka Sharma  May 4, 2023

India on Thursday brought back home 23rd batch of 192 evacuees from Port Sudan under its mission "Operation Kaveri". The aircraft carried  passengers, including nationals from Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Thursday announced that on the ninth day of 'Operation Kaveri', it has achieved the "herculean task" of bringing Indians stranded in conflict-hit city of El Fashir.

"One of the most herculean tasks of bringing Indians stranded in El Fashir was achieved today. Indian Embassy mobilized its resources and coordinated with various stake holders in conflict zones to ensure safe travel for its citizens over an arduous journey of over 1800 km," India in Sudan tweeted.
Also Read: Operation Kaveri: India's only woman C-17 pilot Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai rescues Indians from Sudan
According to the Embassy, two buses from El Fashir in Western Sudan carrying 80 Indians reached Port Sudan (East of Sudan) safely after travelling for more than 48 hours.
