Online or offline? Here’s what states have decided on reopening of schools and colleges

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to decline across the country, many states are contemplating reopening schools and colleges in the coming weeks. States like Gujarat and Haryana have already announced the reopening of schools.

Bihar

The state education minister has announced that educational institutions may resume classroom teaching in a phased manner. As per Times Now, Class 1-10 students can attend school offline from the second week of August. The board had earlier allowed Class 11 and 12 students to attend offline classes with 50 percent attendance.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government announced that schools can resume offline teaching for classes 1-8 shortly. Plans to open around 1.5 lakh government primary and upper primary schools are also up for discussions. No decision has been taken for classes 9-12.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has reopened all medical, ayurvedic and dental colleges from June 23, with pharmacy and nursing schools already open since June 28.

Telangana

Schools and colleges have reopened from July 1 onwards.

Haryana

Schools have reopened from July 16 for classes 9-12. For classes 6-8, the date announced is July 23 and they are yet make a decision on classes 1-5.

Delhi

The AAP government has no plans to reopen schools and colleges and will only allow online classes.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government too has decided to continue with online classes for schools and colleges. The CM will take a call after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Maharashtra

Though one of the worst-affected states in India, Maharashtra has on July 15 reopened schools for classes 8-12, provided schools in those locations have not reported even one case of COVID-19 in the past 30 days.

Jammu and Kashmir

The administration in J&K has decided that schools and colleges will remain shut till July 25 due to summer vacations in the Jammu division, while for other divisions the online mode of education continues.

Kerala

The government has announced schools and colleges will continue to hold only online classes. Kerala along with Maharashtra had the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has announced the reopening from August 2 of Class 12, colleges, and universities with 50 percent attendance. It is not mandatory to attend school as many may prefer online classes.

Punjab

Schools are expected to open for Classes 10, 11, and 12 from July 26 onwards.

Odisha

The state reopen for classes 10 and 12 from July 26 and this will be applicable for both private and government schools.

Puducherry

The government decided to postpone the decision of reopening schools from July 16 after 20 students were hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools will reopen for Class 11 and 12 from July 25 and colleges from August 1, but at 50 percent of student capacity.