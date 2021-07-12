Online KYC fraud: SBI alerts customers, tweets safety tips

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, has alerted its customers against online fraud. This alert comes in the background of several instances where Know Your Customer (KYC) frauds have occurred across India. The bank has confirmed the problem is for real and has to be dealt with.

"KYC fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country. The fraudster sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details. Report such cybercrimes here: http://cybercrime.gov.in ," read the tweet.

In the tweet, the bank has also shared three safety tips for customers:

Think before you click any link

The bank never sends links to update the KYC

Do not share your mobile number and confidential data with anyone

The bank took up this initiative after Chinese hackers recently targeted SBI customers. According to reports, the hackers asked the customers to use a particular link to update their KYC. In order to lure the customers, they sent a WhatsApp message promising gifts of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The hackers pretended that it was a KYC campaign by SBI. The overall landing page was also similar to that of SBI, but instead of the official bank website it was hosted on a third-party domain.

Two months ago, Airtel had issued a statement in this regard saying, "Anyone who calls or sends an SMS claiming to be from Airtel in regard to an incomplete KYC form should be preferably ignored. If anybody asks to install an 'Airtel Quick Support' app from the Google Play store it must be verified first."