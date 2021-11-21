Online ganja racket sale: Case filed against Amazon India officials under NDPS Act

The Madhya Pradesh Police has filed a case against executive directors of Amazon India after busting a racket that allegedly sold ganja (cannabis) under the guise of selling a sweetener through the e-commerce platform. Amazon had said that it does not allow sale of illegal products through its platform, and it was cooperating with the probe in the matter.

A case was filed against executive directors of Amazon India which operates as ASSL in the country under section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The FIR did not name any individual official. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Gohad police station in Bhind on November 13 after 21.7 kilograms of ganja was seized from Gwalior residents Bijendra Tomar and Suraj alias Kallu Pawaiya, the SP said.

Their questioning led to the arrest of Mukul Jaiswal, another Gwalior resident, and purchaser Chitra Balmiki, a resident of Mehgaon in Bhind, he said. The investigation revealed that Pawaiya and Jaiswal had formed a company named "Babu Tex" and got it registered on Amazon as a seller, Singh said. They supplied ganja from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh through the company under the guise of selling stevia, a plant-based sweetener, he said.

Earlier this week, an Amazon spokesperson had said the company's platform enables third-party sellers to display, list, and offer for sale products to customers directly. The company does not allow the listing and sale of products that are prohibited under the law in India, he had said.

With inputs from PTI