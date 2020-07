Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations (OBE) for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will be allowed to appear for the exams physically in September.

The varsity said this would be irrespective of whether students have filled up applications online or not and also in cases where they download the question papers for OBE but fail to upload their answer-sheets.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, which was conducting the hearing through video conferencing, directed the university to file an affidavit clarifying its stand and listed for July 9, a plea challenging the conduct of online exams.