Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Tuesday said a helicopter, carrying seven passengers and two pilots, made an emergency landing near a company's rig in the Arabian Sea. All nine people have been rescued, while a rescue operation is underway.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations. The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear.

ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabian Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the seabed. "Helicopter mishap in the Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High; carrying 7 passengers & 2 pilots. Four rescued. Rescue operations in full swing," ONGC tweeted.

Also, Coast Guard was coordinating with the Indian Navy and ONGC for mobilisation of the rescue effort. OSV Malviya 16 was diverted by MRCC Mumbai to join rescue operations and picked up six survivors, said the Indian Coast Guard.

With inputs from PTI