A day-night operation by the Indian Navy, Coast Guards and ONGC vessels helped save those on the drillship and two barges, but only 186 out of 261 onboard accommodation barge Pappa 305 could be rescued.

In total, 37 persons are confirmed dead so far, while the remaining 38 are still missing.

"Installations used to find and produce oil and gas from under seabed are built to work in difficult weather conditions. In Mumbai offshore, these installations stand in water depth of between 75 meters and 200 meters," said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

At least five navy ships, INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Beas, INS Betwa, and INS Teg are carrying out search and rescue operations. Navy’s P-8I maritime aircraft, Chetak, and Sea king helicopters are also involved in search and rescue operations.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik blames ONGC for not following protocol and wants the company punished. The central government has ordered an investigation.

Questions are also being raised as to why ONGC did not evacuate people in time despite the cyclone warnings. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Commodore Manoj Jha, Commodore Ops- Western Naval Command, and Captain Prashant Handu, Commanding Officer of INS Kolkata, to give a sense of the rescue operations and the difficulties that the rescue teams are facing.