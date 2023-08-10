Over 1.14 billion One Nation, One Ration Card transactions recorded, Delhi accounts for 60.49 lakh 

The Department of Food and Public Distribution launched “One Nation One Ration Card” (ONORC) Scheme on August, 9 2019, as a pilot project in four states. The scheme aims at empowering approximately 81 Crore beneficiaries across the nation, including migrant populations.

Delhi has accounted for 60.49 lakh inter-state ration card portability transactions, so far. The figure represents the highest volume of transactions since the inception of the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) initiative in August 2019, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said on Wednesday, as the scheme completed four years of implementation.

According to the department, till August 4, 2023, a total of 1,14,19,47,394 inter and intra state portability transactions have been recorded under the ONORC scheme. Within this, the intra-state portability transactions stand at 1,13,31,89,756.

"We are happy to share that a total of 1,13,31,89,756 intra-state portability transactions have been done by the #ONORC scheme so far, which is a remarkable achievement. With this initiative, the government is providing great help to the migrant workers in the country by ensuring availability of food grains," the department said in a tweet.

While Delhi recorded over 60 lakh (60,49,821) inter-state portability transactions, Andhra Pradesh recorded over 13 crore (13,08,67,693) Intra-State Portability Transactions.

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme was implemented in Delhi on July 23, 2021, with installation of e-PoS devices at fair price shops. While Andhra Pradesh implemented the scheme in August 2019.

In Delhi, the distribution of ration has been streamlined through the use of electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) devices, which operate following biometric authentication using Aadhaar data for beneficiaries. This scheme extends both intra-state and inter-state portability of ration cards, a vital resource that facilitates migrant beneficiaries' access to the public distribution system.

Under the framework of Delhi's public distribution system, each food card holder is entitled to receive 5 kg of foodgrains per month (comprising 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice), while Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders receive an additional 1 kg of sugar.

As per the department, this system ensures food security for migrants by enabling them to access their entitled rations through portability in their destination State/UT. Simultaneously, their families back home can also receive their share of rations to sustain themselves.

Whether used seasonally or for the long-term, this technology-driven system facilitates seamless intra-State and inter-State portability of ration cards. By utilizing their existing ration card with biometric authentication on an ePoS device, migrant beneficiaries can obtain foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice. This not only provides flexibility for all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries but also curbs leakages and diversions.