One nation, one election not anytime soon? Panel headed by ex-president Kovind to explore possibility of Bill

The central government has constituted a committee headed by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', sources told news agency PTI on Friday. The statement came amid speculations that the government may introduce this bill in the upcoming special Parliament session this month.

However, the constitution of the committee may imply that there will be no bill in the special parliament session. Rather, it is likely that such advocacy by the former president will involve multiple conversations with other political parties and state governments over the matter. This process can’t be completed in a month.

As per News18, the panel will speak with stakeholders and take legal and political opinions over the Bill. They would require to speak with constitutional experts as well.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday that the special session of Parliament will take place from September 18 to September 22. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi said on X.

With the government not spelling out its agenda, speculation swirled that the government may push some showpiece bills in the run-up to some key state assembly polls followed by the all-important Lok Sabha election.

What's needed to implement 'One Nation, One Election

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the idea of simultaneously holding the general and state elections. To implement this:

> There has to be an amendment to 1951 Representative Act

> Two-third majority in Parliament

> Passage of proposal by 50 percent of the states

Besides this Bill, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Women's reservation Bill are among the list of Bills likely to be introduced on the floor of the house.

It will be the first such special session under the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which had convened a special joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to mark the midnight GST roll-out on June 30, 2017.

However, it will be a full-fledged session of five days this time with both Houses meeting separately as they usually do during sessions.

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.

The "surprise call" for the special assembly session drew flak from some Opposition leaders.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the announcement of the special session just three weeks after the end of the Monsoon session was aimed at managing "the news cycle" and countering the news about the ongoing meeting of INDIA parties in Mumbai and the latest revelations on Adani. The Monsoon session of Parliament ended on August 11.

"Regardless, the JPC demand (on the Adani issue) will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament," the Congress MP added.

The last time Parliament met outside its three usual sessions was --at midnight on June 30, 2017, to mark the rollout of GST. However, it was a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and was not a proper session. A six-day special sitting was held in August 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's independence.

Midnight sessions were also held on August 9, 1992, for the 50th anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement', August 14-15, 1972 to celebrate the silver jubilee of India's independence, while the first such session was on August 14-15, 1947 on the eve of India's independence.