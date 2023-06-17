A police post was vandalized by the mob, and police vehicles were set on fire in Majewadi Gate area in Junagadh district. Clash erupted over an eviction drive at a mosque.

In a violent clash in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, one person was killed in a stone-pelting incident and four policemen were injured on Friday. Two deputy superintendents of police were also among the injured.

The clash reportedly broke out over a demolition notice sent to the alleged ‘illegal’ Hazrat Roshan Shah Pir Baba dargah. The notice was sent under the anti-encroachment drive by the municipal body. A video that has been going viral showed a group of at least 300 people throwing stones at the police forces. According to reports, a police post was vandalised and official vehicles were set on fire, after which the police fired tear gas cells to disperse the mob.

The violence erupted on Friday evening after the officials of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation reached the Majewadi Gate to put up a notice that stated that the religious structure had been built illegally. The dargah management was given time of five days to produce evidence about the construction of the religious structure as per the law. The notice said that the dargah will be demolished after the deadline if the management failed to produce evidence.

This notice infuriated people, who further created a ruckus, and gathered near the dargah. The crowd started to pelt stones at the officials and the police force. Later, the mob vandalised state transport buses and torched motorcycles on the road. Police have arrested 174 people for the violence and rioting.

“A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present the documents within five days. Around 500–600 people had gathered there yesterday (Friday). The police were convincing them not to block the road. Stones were pelted at around 10.15 PM, and people came to attack the police,” ANI quoted SP Junagadh Ravi Teja Vasamsetty as saying.

SP Vasamshetty further said that police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. “Many police personnel were injured in this incident. As many as 174 people have been rounded up. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting, but it will be clear after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway,” he added.