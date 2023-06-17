A police post was vandalized by the mob, and police vehicles were set on fire in Majewadi Gate area in Junagadh district. Clash erupted over an eviction drive at a mosque.

In a violent clash in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, one person was killed in a stone-pelting incident and four policemen were injured on Friday. Two deputy superintendents of police were also among the injured.

The clash reportedly broke out over a demolition notice sent to the alleged ‘illegal’ Hazrat Roshan Shah Pir Baba dargah. The notice was sent under the anti-encroachment drive by the municipal body. A video that has been going viral showed a group of at least 300 people throwing stones at the police forces. According to reports, a police post was vandalised and official vehicles were set on fire, after which the police fired tear gas cells to disperse the mob.

ALSO READ |