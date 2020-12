The mysterious disease that began spreading in Eluru city in Andhra Pradesh claimed one life on Sunday even as about 292 residents fell sick.

More than 140 of the patients have returned home after treatment at the hospital while the condition of others was stable, the West Godavari district medical and health officials said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke with AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney over the phone and enquired about the situation and said the Centre was ready to extend any possible help.

The Union Home Ministry was also in touch with the Governor's office over this, official sources here said. Nothing has yet been established as to what caused the a disease that saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea.

Health authorities could not yet establish the cause of the sudden disease though blood tests and CT (brain) scan were performed.

Cerebral Spinal Fluid tests also turned out to be normal. The probable cause could become evident only after the culture test results came in.