Onam Celebrations 2023: Know significance of each day of 10-day harvest festival of Kerala

Kerala is all set to celebrate the annual harvest festival Onam from August 20. The festival is associated with the legendary King Mahabali. It is believed that during the reign of Mahabali, Kerala witnessed a golden era of prosperity. The festival, which typically falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam, corresponds to August or September in Gregorian calendar.

The festival, which symbolises prosperity among the people of Kerala, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Onam festivities continue for 10 days and each day has its significance.

'Atham' is the first day and 'Thiruvonam' marks the last day. 'Thiruvonam' is the most important day of the 10-day celebrations since it marks the completion of Onam festivities.

Onam celebrations will start on August 20 and Thiruvonam will be celebrated on August 31 this year. The 'Thiruvonam Nakshatram', according to Drik Panchang, will start on August 29 at 2:43 am and end at 11:50 pm.

Read about 10 days of Onam festivities below:

Atham: It marks the start of the festivities. It is believed that King Mahabali’s spirit descends on earth on this day. The day is also marked by grand processions including Athachamayam at the Vamanamoorthy Thirrikara Temple. After taking a ritual bath, people create small Pookalams, which comprises yellow petals and leaves, in front of their homes.

Chithira: It is the second day of Onam wherein people add two more layers of flowers to the orange and yellow petal-made Pookalam. Also, shopping for Onam-related items begins on this day.

Chodi: On this day, people buy new clothes and jewellery for their family and friends. The ceremony is known as Onakkodi. Men choose to purchase mundu, boys pick Pattu Pavada while women wear Kasavi saree. Meanwhile, the Pookalams continue to grow as people add more layers to it. Homes are decorated with colourful lamps and flowers.

Vishakam: It begins the Onasadya preparations. Families begin stockpiling the season's first harvests as they celebrate the auspicious event with a variety of cuisines. Traditional dance performances which include Thiruvathirakali and Kathakali are organized at various places.

Anizham: The famed boat race competition Vallamkali takes place on this day on the Pamba River. As people engage in several other sports including tug-of-war, the day is also marked by the preparations of traditional delicacies.

Thriketta: Families go to their ancestral homes and temples on this day to seek blessings. The magnificent Onam Sadya feast is prepared by the women, who wake early to begin their day. Several dishes are presented as part of this vegetarian feast on a banana leaf. Pookalams achieve their maximal complexity in the meanwhile.

Moolam: On this day, people visit temples and offer prayers to King Mahabali. On the streets of Kerala, traditional dances like Puli Kali and Kaikottukali are performed. Meanwhile, Pookalams continue to get added by intricate designs.

Pooradam: The Pooradam ceremony is started by placing the clay figurines of Mahabali known as 'Athachamayam' and 'Vamana' in the center of the Pookalam. That gesture, according to mythology, extended an invitation to Mahabali to visit each home.

Uthradom: For the coming of Mahabali, also known as the First Onam, people make exceptional preparations. Many recipes are prepared using freshly gathered fruits and vegetables.

Thiruvonam: On this main day of Onam celebrations, people create grand Pookalams in front of their homes. People prepare a sumptuous Onam Sadya feast which is then enjoyed by family and friends. To enhance the festive spirit, many cultural performances and traditional games are organized throughout Kerala. The day also marks the end of the Onam celebrations.