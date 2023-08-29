Onam 2023: These Delhi restaurants are serving delectable Sadhya spreads

With the arrival of August, the joyous festival of Onam has enveloped Delhi in its vibrant and cultural embrace. The festivities, which commenced on August 20, are building towards the much-awaited Thiruvonam celebration on August 31. As per the traditional calendar of Kerala, the auspicious Thiruvonam festival will prevail from 2:43 AM on August 29 to 11:50 AM on August 30.

Thiruvonam is the most auspicious day and marks the culmination of the 10-day Onam festivities.

Central to the Onam celebrations is the famed Onam Sadhya, a lavish spread of 26 dishes, meticulously prepared by the women in almost every household across Kerala. The vegetarian multi-course banquet served on a traditional banana leaf is a culinary delight and also a reflection of Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

Delhi, being a melting pot of cultures and flavours, has not been left untouched by the spirit of Onam. The city's restaurants have rolled out an impressive line-up of Onam Sadhya offerings, ready to tantalise taste buds and transport diners to the heart of Kerala's culinary tradition. The capital's dining scene is buzzing with the fervour of Onam, offering a unique opportunity to Delhiites to immerse themselves in Kerala's rich culture through its flavours. With traditional Sadhya feasts and multi-course extravaganzas on offer, these restaurants are a haven for food enthusiasts seeking to savour the essence of Onam.

Here are some of the restaurants in Delhi that are currently serving up the sumptuous Onam Sadhya:

Mahabelly, Saket: Mahabelly's Onam Sadhya, marking its ninth edition, offers a mouthwatering spread that spans from Sharkara Peratti to Payar Payasam. The cost per person for this culinary journey is Rs 1,350.

Padmanabham, Rajendra Place: For those seeking an authentic Onam experience on a budget, Padmanabham presents a delightful Onam Sadhya feast with over 22 varieties of dishes. The cost per person for this feast is Rs 784.

Zambar, Ambience Mall, Gurugram: Zambar, known for its authentic South Indian cuisine, invites patrons to indulge in their Onam Sadhya offering priced at Rs 1400. The feast will be available from August 28 to 30 for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway.

Dakshin, Saket: Sheraton’s famed Dakshin restaurant will showcase a diverse array of delights from Kerala. From authentic Kuthari Choru to Konttatam, Kai Uperi, and much more, you can get a true sense of the 'Sadhya' feast here for Rs 2,400 plus taxes per person.

Sana di ge, Chanakyapuri: Sana di ge in Chanyakapuri entices diners with its exceptional South Indian delicacies, ensuring a memorable culinary experience that captures the essence of the festival. Their Onam Sadhya feast doesn't skip on any of the staples from appetizers to desserts. The cost for the feast here starts from Rs 1,399 a person.