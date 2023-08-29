President, PM Modi greet citizens on Onam; Kerala decked up for harvest festival

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of Onam. Kerala is all decked up with people making a beeline to temples, exchanging greetings and celebrating the harvest festival.

#WATCH | Kerala | People visit Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple in Kochi to offer prayers on #Onam pic.twitter.com/jXENUZjdda — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

"Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all," the President said.

PM Modi tweeted, "Happy New Year everyone! May your life be showered with good health, unmatched happiness and immense prosperity. Over the years, Onam has become a global festival that beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala."

Former Rajya Sabha MP and actor Suresh Gopi inaugurated the Onam celebrations at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Prince Adithya Varma of Travancore royal family also participated in the celebrations.

Onam, the biggest annual festival of Kerala, falls on Thiruvonam day in the month of 'Chingam' in the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated by all Keralites, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers.

The celebration marks the beginning of the New Year, which is also known as Kolla Varsham. According to the legend, envious of Mahabali's popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld. But before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year which is celebrated as Onam.

#WATCH | Kerala | Devotees participate in the rituals for #Onam, being performed at Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple in Kochi. https://t.co/AvSxKBszFw pic.twitter.com/IsDHcXceQL — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

Here are some Onam wishes:

- May this Onam bring new positive energies and happiness into your life and household.

- On this auspicious day, I wish you a joyous Onam. Have a happy holiday with your family.

- Let this holiday season bring you good fortune, joy, and peace of mind.

- I hope Lord Mahabali brings you much happiness and success.

- I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Greetings to you and your family. May the spirit of the festival guide you, and light your way.

- I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

- Like the bright flowers of Pokkalam, may your life be filled with beautiful colours. Like the boat races of Onam, may you reach your destination with full determination. Like the elaborate feast of Onam Sadhya, may you enjoy the good food every day.

- The air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colourful everywhere. Homes are adorned with bright embellishments. But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

- One more Onam is coming to remind us of Maveli’s golden rule. Let me take the pleasure to wish you and your family a happy festival! I wish that next year, I’ll be there to celebrate this celebration with you.