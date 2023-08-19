Onam 2023: Messages and wishes to celebrate Kerala’s harvest festival

‘Onam’ is a major festival for Hindus in Kerala, signaling the start of the yearly harvest season. Celebrated by Malayalis worldwide, it's a prominent event that even leads to a government holiday. According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam falls in the first month of Chingam, which falls in August-September on the Gregorian calendar.

This year the 10-day Onam festivities would begin on August 20 and conclude on August 31.

In order to celebrate the festive occasion here are some handpicked wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family to make the festive more special.

Onam 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

May your life be decorated like pookalam, you sail in harmony like a snake boat. Happy Onam.

A festival of celebrating togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Wishing you a Happy Onam to each and every one.

May the colours of Onam fill your home with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.

Wishing you all a euphoric, prosperous and colourful Onam. Welcome this season to bring you a lot of good luck, happiness in life.

On this festive occasion, I send you a bunch of warm wishes. May you all be showered with happiness and prosperity in your life.

On the joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you a pool of joy and good health.

On this auspicious day of Chingam 1, may you achieve harmony alongside family and friends, and may your journey ahead become as beautiful as the pookkalam. Happy Onam!

May the melodies of Onam pour your heart with happiness. Wishing you a beautiful Chingam 1 celebration!

As the sun rises on this festive occasion, bring a shower of blessings that refreshes your spirit and fulfils your dreams. Happy Onam to you and your family!

May the occasion of Onam fill your heart with gratitude. I hope and wish that Chingam 1 brings you endless joy and prosperity.