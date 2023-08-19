Onam 2023: Messages and wishes to celebrate Kerala’s harvest festival

2 Min Read
‘Onam’ is a major festival for Hindus in Kerala, signaling the start of the yearly harvest season. Celebrated by Malayalis worldwide, it's a prominent event that even leads to a government holiday. According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam falls in the first month of Chingam, which falls in August-September on the Gregorian calendar.
This year the 10-day Onam festivities would begin on August 20 and conclude on August 31.
In order to celebrate the festive occasion here are some handpicked wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family to make the festive more special.
Onam 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
How to maximize your savings with tax planning?
Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read