Onam 2022: History, significance, date and how to celebrate

After two low-key years due to the pandemic, Kerala Tourism is set to bring back festivities of the harvest festival – Onam – to the streets and homes of the people with carnivals, arts and art forms.

The tourism department is organising a number of programs at the district centres, Rupesh Kumar, Responsible Tourism Mission coordinator for the Kerala government, said.

History

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated with full gusto in Kerala. It marks the beginning of the first month of the Malayalam calendar Chingam. The festival also celebrates the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali as mentioned in ancient Indian texts.

As per mythology, King Mahabali started ruling the three worlds after defeating the gods. During his reign, people prospered and lived in grandeur. Although Mahabali was a demon king from the Asura tribe, people loved the kind-hearted king. Watching his popularity grow, the gods felt insecure and Lord Vishnu stepped in to help contain Mahabali’s influence.

Lord Vishnu appeared in the Vaman (short Brahmin) avatar and tricked King Mahabali into submitting whatever land he had on earth. Losing everything, King Mahabali had to go back to the lower world. However, Lord Vishnu granted him a wish that he could visit his land once a year. The festival Onam celebrates this homecoming of the loving King Mahabali.

Date

In 2022, Onam will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8.

Significance

Onam marks the beginning of the Malayalam year Kollavarsham. It is also the harvest festival and is celebrated for 10 days.

How is it celebrated?

During the 10-day festival, people wear traditional clothes and offer prayers. Women are seen in the white and gold Kasavu saree. The festivities include dance performances, drawing of flower rangolis called pookkalam and cooking of the traditional feast called sadya.

Served on banana leaves during Onam, sadya is a 9-course meal containing 26 dishes. The delicacies include the sweet potato and yam coconut curry dish called kalan and white gourd in coconut curry dish called olan. People are also served the much-loved dessert, parippu payasam, which is a rice kheer preparation.

Boat races called Vallam Kali, tiger dances called Pulikali, Thumbi Thullal or women’s dance ritual, mask dance or Kummattikali and Onathallu or martial arts are some of the other activities conducted during the 10-day festival.