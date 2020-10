On World Statistics Day, celebrated on October 20 each year, many of us are not aware of who the man behind India's contribution to statistics is.

Let's take a look at the Father of Indian statistics:

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis is regarded as the Father of Modern Statistics in India. From establishing the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to shaping the Planning Commission and founding methodologies for large-scale surveys, PC Mahalanobis contributed extensively towards India's development.