On This Day: Mahatma Gandhi left Sabarmati forever, India and Nepal signed a peace treaty and more

On this day in 1933, Mahatma Gandhi left the Sabarmati Ashram and vowed that he would not return until India won independence. Although the country won on August 15, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in January 1948, hence, he never returned.

It was from Sabarmati where Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi March or the Salt Satyagraha, on March 12, 1930. The Indian government has established the ashram as a national monument in recognition of the influence it had on the Indian independence movement.

On the same day in 1950, the Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship was signed. The treaty with Nepal was signed in the presence of Chandreshwar Prasad Singh, India’s former ambassador to Nepal and Mohun Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, then Maharaja of Nepal.

Here are some more historical events that make July 31 a special day in world history.

1498

Famous explorer Christopher Columbus discovered the island of Trinidad on July 31, 1948 during his third voyage.

1853

The first night time surgery was performed using paraffin oil lamps invented by Ignacy Lychakiv at the Lychakiv Hospital in Lemberg (now Liviv, Poland).

1948

The first State Transport Corporation was established in India in West Bengal.

1971

The astronauts of Apollo 15 rode the battery-powered Lunar Roving Vehicle for the first time.

1985

Indian writer RK Narayan published his iconic short story collection "Under the Banyan Tree and Other Stories".

2012

Michael Phelps became the greatest medal winner in Olympic history after his 4 x 200m freestyle relay team won gold in London. This was Phelps' 19th career Olympic medal and 15th overall gold and he surpassed the record set by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.

2016

The famous play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” by Jack Thorne with contributions from JK Rowling was published worldwide at midnight.

2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to help put out wildfires in Siberia covering three million hectares of forest after 700,000 people signed a petition.