On this day in 2003: When twin-bomb blasts at Mumbai's Gateway of India, Zaveri Bazaar killed 54 people

On this day, 20 years ago, two bomb explosions rocked Mumbai. A series of coordinated explosions targeted crowded areas of Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar, a prominent jewellery market, killing 54 people and injuring at least 244 others.

Initially, no group claimed responsibility for the two explosions, but later the attacks were attributed to the Pakistan-based militant organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba. The three main suspects -- Ashrat Ansari (32), Hanif Sayed (46), and his wife Fehmida Sayed (43) -- were detained by Mumbai police based on the description they received.

Further investigation revealed that on August 25, 2003, Hanif Sayed, his wife, and their two minor daughters hired a taxi to the Gateway of India. Ansari was also one of the passengers. They left the bag of explosives they were carrying in the taxi and informed the driver they would be back after lunch. Next, they took another cab from there to Zaveri Bazar. The two explosions -- first at the Gateway of India and then in Zaveri Bazaar -- happened a few minutes apart.

When interrogated, they stated that their motivation for carrying out the horrific attack was to seek revenge for the communal violence in Gujarat in 2002.

Chronology of events:

- On August 31, 2003, Mumbai Police arrested three people: Ashrat Ansari (32), Hanif Sayed (46), and his wife Fehmida Sayed (43).

- On October 1, 2003, two more individuals, Mohammed Ansari Ladoowala and Mohammed Hasan Batterywala, were arrested.

- On February 5, 2004, police filed charges against six accused under the Prevention of Terrorist Activities Act in court. They were also accused of other incidents involving bombs.

- On June 20, 2004, charges were brought against five accused, while one person was not charged.

- On September 2, 2004, the trial officially began in court.

- In December 2008, Ladoowala and Batterywala were released from the case by a POTA court. The Supreme Court later agreed that there was no substantial evidence against them.

- On July 27, 2009, three accused (Ashrat Ansari, Hanif Sayed and Fehmida Sayed) were found guilty by a special POTA court under various sections of the law related to explosives and terrorist activities.

- On August 6, 2009, the three convicts were given the death penalty by the special POTA court. The other two were acquitted. During the trial, the accused claimed they acted out of emotion due to communal riots, but the prosecution proved that they had planned their actions deliberately. The POTA court rejected pleas for leniency, citing the severity of the attacks.

- On February 12, 2012, the Bombay High Court upheld the death sentences for Mohammed Haneef Sayed, his wife Fahmeeda, and accomplice Ashrat Ansari. However, the High Court disagreed with the POTA court's decision to acquit two other accused, Mohammed Ansari Ladoowala and Mohammed Hasan Batterywala.

– Hanif Syed died at the hospital in 2019 after his health deteriorated.