On International Yoga Day, these cities in India will host mega events

International Yoga Day: While PM Modi will lead a mass yoga demonstration at the UN headquarters in New York, back home, VP Jagdeep Dhankar and several ministers will lead sessions in different states. The BJP has directed all its MPs and MLAs to participate in events related to Yoga Day in their respective constituencies.

The ninth International Day of Yoga is set to be celebrated on a grand scale. The highlight of the events planned for the day will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a mass yoga demonstration at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

What makes the ceremony so special is the fact that it was there that PM Modi first proposed the observance of the day back in 2014. This is the first time that Modi will attend such an event abroad. Previously, he had led Yoga Day celebration ceremonies in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Ranchi, and Mysore.

Yoga Day events in India

India will see the main event of this extremely important occasion take place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The mass yoga demonstration will be led by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with other dignitaries.

The International Yoga Day celebrations will be organised across 26 major sites in Delhi. This includes events at the Red Fort, Connaught Place Central Park, Kartavya Path, Commonwealth Games Complex and major green spaces such as Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Smriti Irani will be attending events in the capital city.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform yoga on the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi whereas Nitin Gadkari will be attending an event in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Other Union ministers will also be attending events in different parts of the country — Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; Piyush Goyal in Mumbai; Dharmendra Pradhan in Odisha; Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh; and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will be in Panaji, Goa.

BJAnother 20 mega events are lined up across Jammu and Kashmir — the two main affairs in the state will be held in Srinagar and Jammu.

June 21 was adopted as the International Yoga Day in December 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly.