On International Yoga Day, these cities in India will host mega events

International Yoga Day: While PM Modi will lead a mass yoga demonstration at the UN headquarters in New York, back home, VP Jagdeep Dhankar and several ministers will lead sessions in different states. The BJP has directed all its MPs and MLAs to participate in events related to Yoga Day in their respective constituencies.
The ninth International Day of Yoga is set to be celebrated on a grand scale. The highlight of the events planned for the day will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a mass yoga demonstration at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
What makes the ceremony so special is the fact that it was there that PM Modi first proposed the observance of the day back in 2014. This is the first time that Modi will attend such an event abroad. Previously, he had led Yoga Day celebration ceremonies in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Dehradun, Ranchi, and Mysore.
Yoga Day events in India