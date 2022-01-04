Omicron surge: Weekend curfew in Delhi from January 8; what’s allowed and what’s not

To contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed a weekend curfew starting from January 8, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after a meeting of the DDMA where restrictions were discussed amid the massive surge in COVID-19 infections in the past few days. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the DDMA meeting. On Monday, Delhi reported 4,099 new cases and the positivity rate surged to 6.46 percent.

Sisodia said in the past 8-10 days, Delhi had reported around 11,000 positive cases. Of these active cases, around 350 patients have been hospitalised, 124 are on oxygen support and seven are on a ventilator.

Also Read:

"I request people to not go out during the weekends, unless it is an emergency," Sisodia said in a virtual press conference after the meeting. He said only those in exempted categories would be allowed to move during the curfew on Saturdays and Sundays.

What’s allowed

Exempted categories include healthcare workers from all government and private hospitals, government officials engaged in essential services, and pregnant women and sick people in need of health services.

Those who are coming from or going to the airport, railway stations, and bus terminals will be allowed to move over the weekend on showing valid travel tickets.

Also, those appearing for academic or recruitment exams will be allowed to move during the curfew on producing the ID and admit card, the report said.

What’s not allowed

The weekend curfew will not allow the movement of non-essential items. State government and municipal officials not involved in essential services will have to work from home, the order said.

During the weekend, private offices will have to operate with 50 percent capacity, the deputy CM said. The night curfew begins at 10:00 pm and non-essential movement won't be allowed.