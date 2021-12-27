Omicron surge: India logs highest single day rise in cases, Centre issues fresh advisory; key updates

India saw the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41. With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The Centre issued a fresh advisory to all States and UTs to deal with the pandemic situation. In the advisory, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said States and Union Territories may consider imposing need based, local curbs and restrictions, to control the crowd during the festive season.

Here're the key updates

#Govt unlikely to allow inter-changeability of vaccines for “precautionary” doses:

Govt unlikely to allow inter-changeability of vaccines for “precautionary” doses Govt to announce detailed guidelines for booster dose soon8cr adolescents (15-18 yrs) can opt for vax:Govt dataCoWin Chief: Covaxin & Zycov-D will be available for adolescents@timsyjaipuria pic.twitter.com/3rIaIVyH1s— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 27, 2021

#Goa reports 1st Omicron case: An eight-year-old boy, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom, has been found infected with Omicron, making it the first case of the new coronavirus variant in the coastal state. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told .

