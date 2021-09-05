Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina named brand ambassador of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday said Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in the state.

"We are delighted that Lovlina has accepted our request to be associated with the SSA as its brand ambassador, Pegu told reporters on the sidelines of a Teachers' Day function in Guwahati."

Sharing details of the agreement with the star pugilist, SSA, Assam, MD Roshni Korati told PTI.

Borgohain won the second medal for India at Tokyo Olympics by winning the women's welterweight (64-69 kg) quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien by 4-1.

The boxer, from Golaghat district of Assam, had prevailed 4-1 to make the last four. Borgohain had squared off against reigning world champion Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, who hammered Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

A two-time world championship bronze medallist, Borgohain displayed calm in the face of a strong opponent. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

She had missed a training trip to Europe because of COVID-19 last year.

