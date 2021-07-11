Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Olympian Mayookha Johny alleges threat to her, family over support for friend in rape case

    Olympian Mayookha Johny alleges threat to her, family over support for friend in rape case

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Olympian Mayookha Johny on Sunday said she has received an anonymous threat letter asking her to withdraw from her fight for her friend who filed a rape case against an influential person in March this year.

    Olympian Mayookha Johny alleges threat to her, family over support for friend in rape case
    Olympian Mayookha Johny on Sunday said she has received an anonymous threat letter asking her to withdraw from her fight for her friend who filed a rape case against an influential person in March this year. Johny claimed that the letter said she and her family will be eliminated, if she goes ahead with her fight for the rape victim.
    She told reporters that she has filed a complaint with the state police chief, seeking an investigation. Last month, Johny had held a press conference here levelling serious allegations against the Kerala police and a former official of the state women's commission in connection with the investigation into the case of rape of her friend in 2016.
    Johny had alleged that her friend was raped by a man, Chungath Johnson, who took her nude photos and used them to blackmail. She had alleged that police, after initially promising action, became inactive due to intervention of highly influential persons in favour of the accused..
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Weekend lockdown in J'khand; Puducherry schools for class 9-12 to reopen from July 16

    Next Article

    Jammu IAF base attack: Security sources say 'pressure fuse' in bombs indicates role of Pak military

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto3,995.90 -81.40 -2.00
    TCS3,208.15 -50.35 -1.55
    HDFC Bank1,502.00 -18.45 -1.21
    Reliance2,071.20 -21.40 -1.02
    Wipro525.80 -5.20 -0.98
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto3,995.05 -81.30 -1.99
    TCS3,207.75 -49.35 -1.52
    HDFC Bank1,503.70 -16.40 -1.08
    Axis Bank747.05 -7.40 -0.98
    Reliance2,073.20 -19.70 -0.94
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto3,995.90 -81.40 -2.00
    TCS3,208.15 -50.35 -1.55
    HDFC Bank1,502.00 -18.45 -1.21
    Reliance2,071.20 -21.40 -1.02
    Wipro525.80 -5.20 -0.98
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto3,995.05 -81.30 -1.99
    TCS3,207.75 -49.35 -1.52
    HDFC Bank1,503.70 -16.40 -1.08
    Axis Bank747.05 -7.40 -0.98
    Reliance2,073.20 -19.70 -0.94

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6375-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.3640-0.1310-0.15
    Pound-Rupee103.08400.06900.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6772-0.0033-0.48
    View More