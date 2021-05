Cyclone Yaas has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and the east coast of India is bracing for the impact. The cyclone is likely to make landfall in Odisha's Paradip cost and West Bengal's on Sagar Islands on Wednesday.

The weather condition in the coastal districts of West Bengal has deteriorated sharply since morning.

Bengal has been reeling under the impact of cyclone Amphan that hit the state exactly a year ago and the state government does not want a repeat of those experiences.

A lot of preparations have taken place on the ground on a war footing. Some 10 lakh people in the state of Bengal are being evacuated from the coastal and low-lying areas back into the cyclone shelters.