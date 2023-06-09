Odisha train tragedy: ‘Haunted’ school, used as mortuary, demolished

By CNBCTV18.com

The Bahanaga Bazar High School in Balasore, 100 metres from the accident site, became a temporary mortuary after the Coromandel Express crash on June 2. Once normalcy was restored, however, teachers and parents of students urged demolition of the unfortunate building, and the Odisha government promptly obliged. Reportedly, a local priest will sanctify the school to allay any remaining apprehension.

The government officials on Friday, June 9, demolished the Bahanaga Bazar High School building in Balasore district of Odisha that was used as a temporary mortuary after the Coromandel Express crash on June 2. The school was turned into a temporary mortuary for keeping 288 bodies recovered from the accident site. The deadly train crash involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train on June 2 left 288 passengers dead and over 1,000 injured. The triple train accident had taken place about 100 metres away from Bahanaga Bazar High School near the Bahanaga railway station.

Two days after the incident, the state government shifted the deceased bodies from the school to different hospitals in the state capital Bhubaneswar.