Odisha train tragedy: Check details of compensation, assistance announced

On June 2, the railway minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each for those who suffered serious injuries

The Railway Ministry as well as many other private bodies, including Adani Group, has announced compensation and financial assistance for the victims and the injured passengers of the horrific train accident in Odisha.

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Odisha and the train services resumed on the accident route on Sunday.

As per reports, the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a review of the restoration work and informed that the "root cause" of the accident has been identified. The death toll was lowered to 275 from 288, by the Odisha government on June 4, citing double counting of bodies.

On Sunday, the railway authorities also virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction, indicating that a possible “sabotage” or tampering of the electronic systems was behind the triple-train accident which occurred on June 2.

Compensation announced so far

On June 2, the railway minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured. An amount of Rs 50,000 was announced for those who got minor injuries.

Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh was announced for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50, 000 was announced for the injured. As per PM Modi’s tweet, the fund would be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Following this, the Adani Group announced that it will provide free school education to the children who lost their parents in the accident.

Chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani tweeted, "We all are deeply distressed by the Odisha train accident. We have decided that the Adani group will take responsibility for the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow for the children.”

On June 4, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh as assistance will be provided to those who sustained injuries. As per the official statement issued by the CMO, the fund would be distributed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

ALSO READ | Odisha train accident: Unclaimed dead bodies create space problems in morgues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each for those who suffered serious injuries. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was announced for those who sustained minor injuries, The Hindu reported.

Former Indian cricketer, Virendra Sehwag also announced assistance to the families of those affected. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag announced to provide free education to the children of those who lost their lives in the accident.

“In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of the education of children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility,” Sehwag tweeted.

Additionally, the Odisha government is providing free bus services to the people who are affected by the disruption of rail services.

“A total of 20 buses from Puri, 23 buses from Bhubaneswar & 16 buses from Cuttack have left for Kolkata as of 11:30 PM on June 4” the Odisha CMO said according to news agency ANI.

People travelling to Kolkata from Odisha can take the free buses from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The free bus services will be available till the normal train services are restored on the route.