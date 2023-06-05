Odisha train tragedy: Check details of compensation, assistance announced

On June 2, the railway minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each for those who suffered serious injuries

The Railway Ministry as well as many other private bodies, including Adani Group, has announced compensation and financial assistance for the victims and the injured passengers of the horrific train accident in Odisha.

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Odisha and the train services resumed on the accident route on Sunday.