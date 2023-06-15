CNBC TV18
Two months before Odisha accident, railway board pulled up signalling staff for using 'short cuts' to clear signals

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 2:58:50 PM IST (Published)

The railway board in a letter on April 3 had said five such incidents of the signalling staff using 'short cuts' to clear signals, had occurred in varuiys railway zones.

The Railway Board in April had pulled up signalling staffers for using "short cuts" to reconnect the signalling gear following maintenance work, without proper testing of points. The board, in a letter on April 3, said five such incidents occurred from various railway zones.

The Railway board said, "The signalling gears were reconnected by signal and telecom staffers without prior testing of points after blocks for switch/turnout replacement, wrong wiring during preparatory works, attending signal failures, etc," the letter stated. The board described the five incidents as "alarming and an issue of serious concern".
This comes in the backdrop of the railway minister and officials hinting at signal interference as a possible cause of the horrific crash earlier this month in Odisha's Balasore area involving three trains.
