Two months before Odisha accident, railway board pulled up signalling staff for using 'short cuts' to clear signals

The Railway Board in April had pulled up signalling staffers for using "short cuts" to reconnect the signalling gear following maintenance work, without proper testing of points. The board, in a letter on April 3, said five such incidents occurred from various railway zones.

The Railway board said, "The signalling gears were reconnected by signal and telecom staffers without prior testing of points after blocks for switch/turnout replacement, wrong wiring during preparatory works, attending signal failures, etc," the letter stated. The board described the five incidents as "alarming and an issue of serious concern".