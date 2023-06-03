Odisha train accident: Tributes pour in from politicians, foreign leaders and Bollywood celebrities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left Delhi to visit the crash site in Odisha on Saturday and interact with the injured passengers.

In this time of grief, prominent politicians cutting across party lines have expressed their condolences on Twitter. Many Bollywood celebrities and foreign leaders also expressed their grief as the country is mourning one of the biggest tragedies in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish on Friday over the train accident. He wrote, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also reacted to the train accident. She also shared that she is personally monitoring the whole situation.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered his condolences.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day US tour, sympathised with the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Apart from Indian politicians, ambassadors and foreign leaders have also expressed their grief on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha: Russian Embassy in India “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," reads the message.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti tweeted, “On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore. We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief.”

The Russian Ambassador tweeted, “Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote, “The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India.”

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote, “On behalf of myself and the people of Ukraine, I express my deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all relatives and friends of those killed in the train accident in the state of Odisha. We share the pain of your loss. We wish a speedy recovery for all those injured.”

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also offered condolences. “I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” he tweeted.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Vajpayee and Sonu Sood as well as South as Jr NTR expressed their condolences over the tragic train accident.

