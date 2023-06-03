Odisha train accident: Tributes pour in from politicians, foreign leaders and Bollywood celebrities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left Delhi to visit the crash site in Odisha on Saturday and interact with the injured passengers.

In this time of grief, prominent politicians cutting across party lines have expressed their condolences on Twitter. Many Bollywood celebrities and foreign leaders also expressed their grief as the country is mourning one of the biggest tragedies in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish on Friday over the train accident. He wrote, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”