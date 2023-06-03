English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeOdisha train accident: Tributes pour in from politicians, foreign leaders and Bollywood celebrities News

Odisha train accident: Tributes pour in from politicians, foreign leaders and Bollywood celebrities

Odisha train accident: Tributes pour in from politicians, foreign leaders and Bollywood celebrities
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 2:13:57 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left Delhi to visit the crash site in Odisha on Saturday and interact with the injured passengers.

The death toll in the Coromandel Express train derailment in Odisha has increased to 261 and the Indian Army soldiers have now joined the rescue operation. The deadly crash, one of the worst rail accidents in decades, involved the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express. Over 900 passengers were injured in the accident.

In this time of grief, prominent politicians cutting across party lines have expressed their condolences on Twitter. Many Bollywood celebrities and foreign leaders also expressed their grief as the country is mourning one of the biggest tragedies in recent years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish on Friday over the train accident. He wrote, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X