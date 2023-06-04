Odisha train accident: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking inquiry commission, probe into collision

The proposed inquiry commission, headed by a retired judge from the apex court, is expected to conclude its investigation within two months and submit a detailed report to the Supreme Court, shedding light on the root cause of the accident.

In the wake of the devastating train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha that has claimed 275 lives so far, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a thorough investigation into the incident.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, urges the court to direct the Centre to establish an inquiry commission led by a retired judge from the apex court to probe the cause of the accident.

Additionally, the plea calls for the immediate formation of an expert commission, headed by a retired judge and comprised of technical experts, to assess and review the risk and safety parameters within the railway system.

The commission would be tasked with identifying areas for systematic safety enhancements, strengthening the railway safety mechanism, and presenting its findings to the court.

The PIL argues that the failure to promptly implement the Kavach system, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, contributed to the immense loss of life and damage to public property. The plea holds the respondent authorities responsible for their alleged gross negligence and breach of duty of care.

In addition to the commission's formation, the PIL calls for the issuance of guidelines mandating the immediate implementation of the Kavach ATP system across the Indian Railways network.

The petitioner, Vishal Tiwari, emphasises that these measures are essential to prevent future accidents, safeguard the fundamental right to life and liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution, and enforce adequate protection against railway accidents.

Highlighting the history of train accidents in the country over the past three decades, the plea argues that the authorities have been slow to address safety concerns and implement robust measures to mitigate collisions and accidents.

The PIL states, "The enforcement of safety mechanisms of train protection system is still not done at ground level throughout the country as it has been clearly proven that Kavach, which is an Automatic Train Protection System, was still not applied on this route."

The tragic collision occurred on June 2 at around 7 pm near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. The incident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, both carrying approximately 2,500 passengers, and a goods train. The accident resulted in the loss of at least 275 lives and left over 1,100 individuals injured.