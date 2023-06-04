English
Odisha train accident: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking inquiry commission, probe into collision

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 4:44:11 PM IST (Published)

The proposed inquiry commission, headed by a retired judge from the apex court, is expected to conclude its investigation within two months and submit a detailed report to the Supreme Court, shedding light on the root cause of the accident.

In the wake of the devastating train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha that has claimed 275 lives so far, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a thorough investigation into the incident.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, urges the court to direct the Centre to establish an inquiry commission led by a retired judge from the apex court to probe the cause of the accident.
Additionally, the plea calls for the immediate formation of an expert commission, headed by a retired judge and comprised of technical experts, to assess and review the risk and safety parameters within the railway system.
