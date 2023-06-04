Odisha train accident: Treatment of over 1,175 injured people in the Odisha triple train accident is still ongoing as rescue operations draw to a close. As the death toll reaches 290 and the Railway Board narrows down on what happened, here's what officials have announced so far.

This was further confirmed by Railway Board Member Varma Sinha in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.