Odisha train accident LIVE: CBI begins inquiry as death toll revised to 278

Odisha train accident LIVE update | At least 40 bodies may have been electrocuted
According to a News18 report, at least 40 bodies that were recovered from the rubble in Balasore had no external injury marks. It is likely that they may have been electrocuted by live overhead cables that fell onto their compartments.
Odisha train accident LIVE update | Death toll revised to 278
The Indian Railways on Monday announced that the official death toll of the Odisha three-train accident has reached 278, while the state government's count remains unchanged at 275. Three more individuals succumbed to their injuries on June 5, according to a News18 report.
Odisha train accident LIVE news | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit hospitals in Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar
Odisha train accident LIVE | FIR filed against unknown individuals
An FIR has been registered by the Government Railway Police in Cuttack under Sections 153, 154 and 175 of the Railway Act against unknown people.The complainant in the FIR has been identified as Superintendent Papu Kumar Naik of the Balasore GRP.
Odisha train accident LIVE | CBI inquiry begins at site
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reached the accident site in Balasore, an official from the East Coast Railway said on Monday evening. The government represented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanded a probe, alleging intentional interference in the interlocking system and a conspiracy behind the deadliest train accident seen in India in years. The Opposition, however, has taken issue with the move and claims that the CBI should be used for crimes not train accidents.