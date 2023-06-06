CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsOdisha train accident LIVE: CBI begins inquiry as death toll revised to 278

Odisha train accident LIVE: CBI begins inquiry as death toll revised to 278

Odisha train accident LIVE: CBI begins inquiry as death toll revised to 278
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 6, 2023 9:35 AM IST (Published)
Summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation has begun its inquiry into the tragic train accident in Odisha which has led to the death of 278 people, as per the latest count. The Indian Railways speculate that the crash was caused due to deliberate interference with the interlocking system, which the CBI will now investigate. In the meantime, an FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code against unidentified individuals related to the triple-train collision. Catch live updates on the Odisha train accident here:

Live Updates

Odisha train accident LIVE update | At least 40 bodies may have been electrocuted

According to a News18 report, at least 40 bodies that were recovered from the rubble in Balasore had no external injury marks. It is likely that they may have been electrocuted by live overhead cables that fell onto their compartments.

Jun 6, 2023 9:52 AM

Odisha train accident LIVE update | Death toll revised to 278

The Indian Railways on Monday announced that the official death toll of the Odisha three-train accident has reached 278, while the state government's count remains unchanged at 275. Three more individuals succumbed to their injuries on June 5, according to a News18 report.

Jun 6, 2023 9:41 AM

Odisha train accident LIVE news | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit hospitals in Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar

Jun 6, 2023 9:40 AM

Odisha train accident LIVE | FIR filed against unknown individuals

An FIR has been registered by the Government Railway Police in Cuttack under Sections 153, 154 and 175 of the Railway Act against unknown people.The complainant in the FIR has been identified as Superintendent Papu Kumar Naik of the Balasore GRP.

Jun 6, 2023 9:39 AM

Odisha train accident LIVE | CBI inquiry begins at site

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reached the accident site in Balasore, an official from the East Coast Railway said on Monday evening. The government represented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanded a probe, alleging intentional interference in the interlocking system and a conspiracy behind the deadliest train accident seen in India in years. The Opposition, however, has taken issue with the move and claims that the CBI should be used for crimes not train accidents.

Jun 6, 2023 9:38 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X