Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 233, CM Naveen Patnaik reaches spot

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh in case of death of accident victims and Rs 2 lakh for those with grievous injuries. Those with minor injuries will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000. The minister has also ordered a high-level probe to find out the cause behind the accident. "It is important to get to the root cause," he said.
Plenty of locals came to the rescue of injured passengers in the Coromandel Express train tragedy much before help and disaster management forces could reach the location. People also queued up outside hospitals to donate blood during this emergency.
The accident took place on Friday evening in Odisha's Balasore, where 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed, causing them to fall on to the opposite tracks. At the same time, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, approaching from the opposite side, collided with the already derailed train. 3-4 coaches of the Howrah Superfast derailed as well. A goods train was also involved in the crash.
State chief secretary Pradeep Jena said that one damaged coach is still left for rescue operations to complete and that the NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services are trying to rescue people from that compartment. The accident took place at 7 PM on Friday.
Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that 900 passenger have been injured so far and are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack Districts. "So far, 233 dead bodies have been recovered," he said. The search and rescue operations are ongoing with NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services still working to cut the bogie and try to recover passengers.
