Odisha train accident LIVE: Team of doctors rushed to provide medical aid to injured

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 4, 2023 9:28 AM IST (Updated)
The triple train accident has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured. The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. The incident took place at around 7 PM on Friday when 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed, causing them fall onto the opposite track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of 3-4 of its own coaches. A goods train was also involved in the crash. Catch all the updates here:

UN Secretary-General Guterres deeply saddened by loss of life and injury in Odisha train accident


UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the tragic train accident in Odisha that has killed over 280 people and injured hundreds more. The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

Jun 4, 2023 10:04 AM

Odisha train accident: South Eastern Railway will run two MEMU special trains on June 4 from Howrah to Balasore and back to Howrah.

Jun 4, 2023 10:03 AM

Joe Biden says he is heartbroken by train crash in India

US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed over 280 people. "(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," Biden said in a statement. (Read more)

Jun 4, 2023 9:32 AM

Odisha train accident: Team of doctors rushed to provide medical aid to injured

A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS and other central hospitals of Delhi have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special IAF flight to provide medical assistance to those injured in the deadly Odisha train accident, official sources said on Sunday. The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equipment, the sources said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is in Odisha and will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack medical college on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the victims of the train accident.

Jun 4, 2023 9:28 AM
X