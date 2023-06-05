Odisha train accident: LHB coaches with enhanced safety helped to cut down the death toll: Report

LHB coaches are specifically designed to stop the pile-ups of coaches in the case of accidents and they are deemed safer by the Indian Railways than the coaches from the Integral Coach Factory. Reports suggest that the death toll could have been far higher had it not been for the LHB coaches.

Although both the express trains were using the LHB coaches, the high speed of the Superfast Express caused a pile-up, according to the initial investigation by the railway authorities.

Linke Hofmann Busch coaches are named after the company that first designed them. These coaches are now known as Alstom LHB GmbH after the company was taken over by Alstom Transport Deutschland.

LHB coaches boast of cutting-edge features like a hydraulic suspension system, disc brakes, a centre buffer coupling system, and side suspension. These advanced features provide a superior level of comfort and safety to the passengers.

Indian Railways has tasked three prominent manufacturing facilities for the production of LHB coaches – Integral Coach Factory (ICF-Chennai), Rail Coach Factory (RCF-Kapurthala), and Modern Coach Factory (MCF-Rai Bareli).

According to a February 2023 report by The Times of India, 19 trains of the South East Central Railway (SECR) have been equipped with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches by replacing old ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches.

SECR has a total of 624 LHB coaches in 21 rakes of 19 trains and is now aiming to replace all the ICF coaches in its trains in a time-bound manner.

The LHB coaches were first introduced by the Indian Railways in 1999.

As many as 288 people lost their lives and over 1000 people were injured in the three-train collision in Odisha’s Balasore. But, reports suggest that the death toll could have been far higher had it not been for the LHB coaches.