English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeOdisha train accident: LHB coaches with enhanced safety helped to cut down the death toll News

Odisha train accident: LHB coaches with enhanced safety helped to cut down the death toll

Odisha train accident: LHB coaches with enhanced safety helped to cut down the death toll
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 11:35:09 AM IST (Published)

LHB coaches are specifically designed to stop the pile-ups of coaches in the case of accidents and they are deemed safer by the Indian Railways than the coaches from the Integral Coach Factory. Reports suggest that the death toll could have been far higher had it not been for the LHB coaches.

The deadly train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening has ignited a debate around the LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, which are said to have enhanced safety features. In the aftermath of the horrific train crash, it has emerged that both passenger trains involved in the mishap, Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, had coaches equipped with LHB technology.

Although both the express trains were using the LHB coaches, the high speed of the Superfast Express caused a pile-up, according to the initial investigation by the railway authorities.
Linke Hofmann Busch coaches are named after the company that first designed them. These coaches are now known as Alstom LHB GmbH after the company was taken over by Alstom Transport Deutschland.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X