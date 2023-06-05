Odisha train accident: LHB coaches with enhanced safety helped to cut down the death toll

LHB coaches are specifically designed to stop the pile-ups of coaches in the case of accidents and they are deemed safer by the Indian Railways than the coaches from the Integral Coach Factory. Reports suggest that the death toll could have been far higher had it not been for the LHB coaches.

Although both the express trains were using the LHB coaches, the high speed of the Superfast Express caused a pile-up, according to the initial investigation by the railway authorities.

Linke Hofmann Busch coaches are named after the company that first designed them. These coaches are now known as Alstom LHB GmbH after the company was taken over by Alstom Transport Deutschland.