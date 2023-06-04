Odisha train accident: Crash happened due to change in electronic interlocking, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The incident took place at around 7 PM on Friday when 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed, causing them fall onto the opposite track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of 3-4 of its own coaches.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that Odisha train accident occurred due to change in electronic interlocking. The Commissioner for Railway Safety investigated the matter and we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it, he said. He added that they are working on restoring the railways lines and shall meet target of making affected lines fully operational by June 7.

Earlier, Ministry of Railways, in a tweet, said that restoration work is ongoing at Warfooting at train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ manpower working tirelessly.

"At present, more than 7 poclain machines, 2 accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes have been deployed for early restoration," it said.