Indian Railways hints at possible sabotage, signalling interference in Odisha triple train accident; Driver given clean shit

While officials have refrained from disclosing specific findings, they have ruled out driver error and system malfunction. The Coromandel Express train driver was given a clean chit, with authorities stating that he had the green signal to proceed and was not exceeding the speed limit.

As the death toll reaches 275, the Indian Railways has raised suspicions of sabotage and tampering of the electronic interlocking system as the potential cause behind the triple train accident in Odisha. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident while emphasising that the "root cause" and those responsible for this "criminal act" have been identified.

Top railway officials in New Delhi have pointed towards a possible "signalling interference" that could have led to the accident.
Jaya Verma Sinha, a member of operations and business development at the Railway Board, acknowledged the fail-safe nature of the electronic interlocking system but did not dismiss the possibility of external intervention. She was speaking at a press briefing on Sunday afternoon, two days after the collision.
X