Suspected spy pigeon with camera and chip fitted on leg caught in Odisha

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast of Konark around 10 days back. The bird was captured and handed over to the marine police on Wednesday.

A "suspected spy pigeon", fitted with a tiny camera and a microchip, was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Thursday.

"The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. They handed over the pigeon to Paradip Marine police station," police were quoted as saying. It also seems like something has been scribbled on the wings of the bird in a language unknown to the local police.

Paradip ASP Nimai Charan Sethi said police are verifying whether it is the camera or something else. "We will produce the pigeon with all the material before cyber expert to find out the truth," he said.

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast of Konark around 10 days back. The bird was captured and handed over to the marine police on Wednesday.

"Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI.

Pitambar Behera, an employee of the fishing trawler 'Sarathi', said he saw the pigeon perched on the boat. "Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird's legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could not understand it as it was not in Odia," Behera was quoted by PTI as saying.

He caught the bird as it came closer. Behera said he fed the bird broken rice for the past several days.