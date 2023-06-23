Odisha rail accident: 3 probes progressing significantly, result expected soon, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the three parallel probes being carried out in the Odisha rail accident are progressing significantly, and the final output is expected in the coming weeks.
Three parallel probes are being carried out in the triple train accident in Odisha, and they are progressing significantly, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that the final output is expected in the coming weeks.
He said that the first is an internal technical investigation by the Railways, the second is a probe by a statutory body CRS (Commissioner of Rail Safety) which lies outside the Ministry of Railways, and the third is by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
He told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that Rs. 1.78 lakh crores ($22 billion) have been invested in safety across the rail network in the last nine years. Vaishnaw pointed out that the government's focus has been to come up with a world class automatic train protection system, as he referred to development and testing of a new system 2016 onwards.
On 2nd June, a deadly accident involving 3 trains at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore claimed the lives of over 290 people and left thousands injured.
A preliminary enquiry by the Ministry of Railways alleged tampering with the electronic interlocking system, and the case was referred to the CBI to probe if there was any sabotage which led to the collision of the Coromandel Express, the Yashwantpur-Howrah express and a goods train. On June 6, the CBI registered a case to probe the incident and is seeking assistance from railway experts and forensic teams.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 5:51 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Here is how the global mining landscape changed over the years: Study
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
View: There's more to the rise in bond yields than the hawkish MPC minutes
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Income tax return filing: How to calculate relief for salary arrears and claim it
Jun 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read