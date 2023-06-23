Odisha rail accident: 3 probes progressing significantly, result expected soon, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the three parallel probes being carried out in the Odisha rail accident are progressing significantly, and the final output is expected in the coming weeks.

He said that the first is an internal technical investigation by the Railways, the second is a probe by a statutory body CRS (Commissioner of Rail Safety) which lies outside the Ministry of Railways, and the third is by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that Rs. 1.78 lakh crores ($22 billion) have been invested in safety across the rail network in the last nine years. Vaishnaw pointed out that the government's focus has been to come up with a world class automatic train protection system , as he referred to development and testing of a new system 2016 onwards.

On 2nd June, a deadly accident involving 3 trains at the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore claimed the lives of over 290 people and left thousands injured.

A preliminary enquiry by the Ministry of Railways alleged tampering with the electronic interlocking system, and the case was referred to the CBI to probe if there was any sabotage which led to the collision of the Coromandel Express, the Yashwantpur-Howrah express and a goods train. On June 6, the CBI registered a case to probe the incident and is seeking assistance from railway experts and forensic teams.